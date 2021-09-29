Log in
RBI releases data on ECB/FCCB/RDB for August 2021

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
September 29, 2021

RBI releases data on ECB/FCCB/RDB for August 2021

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of August 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/948

Ajit Prasad

Director

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS