प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2021

RBI releases data on ECB/FCCB/RDB for August 2021

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of August 2021.