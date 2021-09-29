प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE
September 29, 2021
RBI releases data on ECB/FCCB/RDB for August 2021
The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of August 2021.
Press Release: 2021-2022/948
Ajit Prasad
Director
