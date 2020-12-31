�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for November 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of November 2020.