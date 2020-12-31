�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
December 31, 2020
RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for November 2020
The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of November 2020.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/863
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 16:44:07 UTC