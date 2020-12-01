�से �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

December 01, 2020

RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for October 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial

Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB)andRupee

Denominated Bonds (RDB) both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of October 2020.

Press Release: 2020-2021/708

Ajit Prasad

Director