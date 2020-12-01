�से �काशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय �रज़व ब�क
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
संचार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मंबु ई-400001
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi
Website :www.rbi.org.in ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
December 01, 2020
RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for October 2020
The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial
Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB)andRupee
Denominated Bonds (RDB) both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of October 2020.
Press Release: 2020-2021/708
Ajit Prasad
Director
