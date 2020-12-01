Log in
RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for October 2020

12/01/2020 | 02:29pm EST
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मंबु ई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 01, 2020

RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for October 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on External Commercial

Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB)andRupee

Denominated Bonds (RDB) both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of October 2020.

Press Release: 2020-2021/708

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
