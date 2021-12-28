Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RBI releases ‘Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2020-21'

12/28/2021 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 28, 2021

RBI releases 'Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2020-21'

Today, the Reserve Bank released its web publication entitled 'Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2020-21'covering the activities of the Indian banking sector.

The publication provides entity-wise information on major items of liabilities and assets along with their maturity profile; income and expenses; selected financial ratios and number of employees for scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks) as well as details of priority sector advances (for public sector banks). In addition, capital to risk weighted asset ratios (CRARs), non-performing assets (NPAs), exposure to sensitive sectors, contingent liabilities and unclaimed deposits are included. It also present state wise distribution of consolidated balance sheet of rural co-operative banks.

The publication can be accessed on the RBI website through the link 'Time Series Publications' under the Database on Indian Economy (DBIE) (https://dbie.rbi.org.in), where time series on all variables have been updated up to 2020-21.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1432

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aEdTech Firm Novakid Tweaks Logo, Eying New Markets, Diverse Cultures
BU
06:25aChina's Ant Group to close crowdfunded medical aid service
RE
06:22aLEO Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Adbry™ (tralokinumab) as the First and Only Treatment Specifically Targeting IL-13 for Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis
BU
06:21aRemedy Entertainment signs a global development, license and distribution agreement with Tencent for the co-operative multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard
AQ
06:21aROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Rosneft is the best Russian oil and gas company in the RAEX-Europe ESG rating
EQ
06:19aAnalysis-With key positions filling up, Biden's regulatory agenda to take shape in 2022
RE
06:18aJapan telecom giant NTT to check suppliers for human rights abuses
AQ
06:18aJury to resume deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial
RE
06:17aBORR DRILLING : CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF USD 30 MILLION - Form 6-K
PU
06:17aHERITAGE GLOBAL : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
3Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
4META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5World shares boosted by Wall Street strength

HOT NEWS