RBI releases 'Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2020-21'

Today, the Reserve Bank released its web publication entitled 'Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2020-21'covering the activities of the Indian banking sector.

The publication provides entity-wise information on major items of liabilities and assets along with their maturity profile; income and expenses; selected financial ratios and number of employees for scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks) as well as details of priority sector advances (for public sector banks). In addition, capital to risk weighted asset ratios (CRARs), non-performing assets (NPAs), exposure to sensitive sectors, contingent liabilities and unclaimed deposits are included. It also present state wise distribution of consolidated balance sheet of rural co-operative banks.

The publication can be accessed on the RBI website through the link 'Time Series Publications' under the Database on Indian Economy (DBIE) (https://dbie.rbi.org.in), where time series on all variables have been updated up to 2020-21.