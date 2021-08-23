Log in
RBI releases the report of the Expert Committee on Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks

08/23/2021 | 06:34am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 23, 2021

RBI releases the report of the Expert Committee on Primary (Urban)

Co-operative Banks

As announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policiesreleased along with the Monetary Policy Statement on February 05, 2021, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had, on February 15, 2021, announcedthe constitution of an Expert Committee on Primary (Urban) Co-operativeBanks under the chairmanship of Shri N. S. Vishwanathan, former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India. The Expert Committee was required to examine the issues and to provide a road map for strengthening the sector, leveraging on the recent amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As Applicable to Co-operativeSocieties).

The Committee has since submitted its report, a copy of which is being placed on the RBI website today for comments of stakeholders and members of the public. Comments on the report may be submitted by September 30, 2021 through email. RBI will examine the comments and suggestions before taking a final view on the recommendations made by the Committee.

Press Release: 2021-2022/729

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS