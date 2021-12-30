Log in
RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on December 31, 2021

12/30/2021 | 05:57am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 30, 2021

RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under

LAF on December 31, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on December 31, 2021, Friday, as under:

Sl. No.

Notified Amount

Tenor

Window Timing

Date of Reversal

(₹ crore)

(day)

1

7,50,000

14

10:30 AM to 11:00 AM

January 14, 2022

(Friday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1447

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS