RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under

LAF on December 31, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on December 31, 2021, Friday, as under:

Sl. No. Notified Amount Tenor Window Timing Date of Reversal (₹ crore) (day) 1 7,50,000 14 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM January 14, 2022 (Friday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.