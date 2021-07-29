�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
|
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
|
July 29, 2021
RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF
on July 30, 2021
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on July 30, 2021, Friday, as under:
|
|
Notified
|
Tenor
|
|
|
Sl. No.
|
Amount
|
Window Timing
|
Date of Reversal
|
(day)
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2,00,000
|
14
|
10:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|
August 13, 2021
|
(Friday)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/604
|
Rupambara
|
Director
