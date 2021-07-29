�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
July 29, 2021

RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF

on July 30, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on July 30, 2021, Friday, as under:

Notified Tenor Sl. No. Amount Window Timing Date of Reversal (day) (₹ crore) 1 2,00,000 14 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM August 13, 2021 (Friday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.