Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on July 30, 2021

07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 29, 2021

RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF

on July 30, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on July 30, 2021, Friday, as under:

Notified

Tenor

Sl. No.

Amount

Window Timing

Date of Reversal

(day)

(₹ crore)

1

2,00,000

14

10:30 AM to 11:00 AM

August 13, 2021

(Friday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.

Press Release: 2021-2022/604

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
