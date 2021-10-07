Log in
RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on October 08, 2021

10/07/2021 | 06:37am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

October 07, 2021

RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on

October 08, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on October 08, 2021, Friday, as under:

Sl.

Notified Amount

Tenor

Window Timing

Date of Reversal

No.

(₹ crore)

(day)

1

4,00,000

14

10:30 AM to 11:00 AM

October 22, 2021

(Friday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.

Press Release: 2021-2022/998

Ajit Prasad

Director

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:36:02 UTC.


