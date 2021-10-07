�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
|
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
|
October 07, 2021
RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on
October 08, 2021
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on October 08, 2021, Friday, as under:
|
Sl.
|
Notified Amount
|
Tenor
|
Window Timing
|
Date of Reversal
|
No.
|
(₹ crore)
|
(day)
|
|
|
1
|
4,00,000
|
14
|
10:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|
October 22, 2021
|
(Friday)
|
|
|
|
2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/998
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:36:02 UTC.