RBI to conduct 28-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on January 25, 2022

01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 24, 2022

RBI to conduct 28-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on

January 25, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on January 25, 2022, Tuesday, as under:

Notified

Sl. No.

Amount

Tenor (day)

Window Timing

Date of Reversal

(₹ crore)

1

50,000

28

10:30 AM to 11:00 AM

February 22, 2022

(Tuesday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1601

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
