RBI to conduct 28-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on

January 25, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on January 25, 2022, Tuesday, as under:

Notified Sl. No. Amount Tenor (day) Window Timing Date of Reversal (₹ crore) 1 50,000 28 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM February 22, 2022 (Tuesday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.