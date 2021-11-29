�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
November 29, 2021
RBI to conduct 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on
November 30, 2021
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on November 30, 2021, Tuesday, as under:
Sl.
Notified Amount
Tenor
Window Timing
Date of Reversal
No.
(₹ crore)
(day)
1
2,00,000
7
12:30 PM to 1:00 PM
December 07, 2021
(Tuesday)
The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.
Press Release: 2021-2022/1270
Ajit Prasad
Director (Communications)
