RBI to conduct 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on November 30, 2021

11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

November 29, 2021

RBI to conduct 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on

November 30, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on November 30, 2021, Tuesday, as under:

Sl.

Notified Amount

Tenor

Window Timing

Date of Reversal

No.

(₹ crore)

(day)

1

2,00,000

7

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

December 07, 2021

(Tuesday)

The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1270

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
