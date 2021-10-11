�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 11, 2021
RBI to conduct 8-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on
October 12, 2021
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on October 12, 2021, Tuesday, as under:
|
Sl.
|
Notified Amount
|
Tenor
|
Window Timing
|
Date of Reversal
|
No.
|
(₹ crore)
|
(day)
|
|
|
1
|
2,00,000
|
8
|
10:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|
October 20, 2021
|
(Wednesday)
|
|
|
|
2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/1024
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
