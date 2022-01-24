प्रेस प्रकाशनीPRESS RELEASE

RBI to conduct Overnight Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF

on January 24, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on January 24, 2022, Monday, as under:

Notified Tenor Sl. No. Amount Window Timing Date of Reversal (day) (₹ crore) 1 75,000 1 11:30 AM to 12 noon January 25, 2022 (Tuesday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction will be same as given in Reserve Bank's Press Release 2021-2022/1572dated January 20, 2022.