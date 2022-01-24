प्रेस प्रकाशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
भारतीय ररज़र्वबैंक
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
र्ेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
संचारवर्भाग, कें द्रीयकायावलय, एस.बी.एस.मागव, फोटव, म ंबई-400001
|
|
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001
|
ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
|
January 24, 2022
RBI to conduct Overnight Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF
on January 24, 2022
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on January 24, 2022, Monday, as under:
|
|
Notified
|
Tenor
|
|
|
Sl. No.
|
Amount
|
Window Timing
|
Date of Reversal
|
(day)
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
75,000
|
1
|
11:30 AM to 12 noon
|
January 25, 2022
|
(Tuesday)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. The operational guidelines for the auction will be same as given in Reserve Bank's Press Release 2021-2022/1572dated January 20, 2022.
|
|
(Yogesh Dayal)
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/1595
|
Chief General Manager
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 06:13:03 UTC.