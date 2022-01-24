Log in
RBI to conduct Overnight Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF on January 24, 2022

01/24/2022 | 01:14am EST
प्रेस प्रकाशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय ररज़र्वबैंक

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

र्ेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारवर्भाग, कें द्रीयकायावलय, एस.बी.एस.मागव, फोटव, म ंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 24, 2022

RBI to conduct Overnight Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF

on January 24, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on January 24, 2022, Monday, as under:

Notified

Tenor

Sl. No.

Amount

Window Timing

Date of Reversal

(day)

(₹ crore)

1

75,000

1

11:30 AM to 12 noon

January 25, 2022

(Tuesday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction will be same as given in Reserve Bank's Press Release 2021-2022/1572dated January 20, 2022.

(Yogesh Dayal)

Press Release: 2021-2022/1595

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
