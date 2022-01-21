Log in
RBI to conduct a 3-day Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF on January 21, 2022

01/21/2022 | 12:42am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 21, 2022

RBI to conduct a 3-day Variable Rate Repo auction under LAF

on January 21, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on January 21, 2022, Friday, as under:

Notified

Tenor

Sl. No.

Amount

Window Timing

Date of Reversal

(day)

(₹ crore)

1

75,000

3

11:30 AM to 12.00

January 24, 2022

Noon

(Monday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction will be same as given in Reserve Bank's Press Release 2021-2022/1572dated January 20, 2022.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1582

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
