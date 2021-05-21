Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RBI transfers higher-than-budgeted 991.22 billion rupees to government

05/21/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's central board has approved a higher than expected surplus transfer of 991.22 billion rupees ($13.58 billion) to the government, it said in a statement on Friday.

The RBI will move to an April to March accounting year from this financial year but was following a July to June year previously. Thus the announced surplus is for the 9-month period from July 2020 to March 2021, the bank said in its statement.

The government had budgeted to receive a surplus of about 500 billion rupees from the RBI to be accounted for in the budget for 2021/22, while in the previous full accounting year, the RBI had transferred 571.28 billion rupees as surplus.

The higher-than-expected dividend or surplus transfer to the government comes as it is expecting a sharp sequential fall in tax collections due to a severe second wave of COVID-19 which has forced lockdowns.

Barring 2018/19, this is the highest ever transfer by the RBI in a year. In FY19, 1.76 trillion rupees was transferred to the government which included a one-time transfer of extra reserves.

The government is likely to find it challenging to meet its privatisation and disinvestment target of $24 billion while goods and services tax revenues are also likely to fall, a government official said.

"The government is also under pressure as it has no option to cut expenditure given that it needs to spend to spur some investment and perk up growth from record low levels that it hit last year. The dividend is welcome but the government will need more and hope divestment can deliver," the official said.

($1 = 73.0180 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Alison Williams, Robert Birsel)

By Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41aBanks, miners drag FTSE 100 lower; retail sales surge
RE
04:40aFrance says U.S. offer on global minimum tax rate is basis for compromise
RE
04:40aFrance says U.S. offer on global minimum tax rate is basis for compromise
RE
04:39aThai exports likely rise at least 10% in April - minister
RE
04:38aJewellery helps Richemont shine, boosting dividend
RE
04:38aDollar set for weekly loss as taper fears subside; crypto bounce loses steam
RE
04:37aHandelsbanken Fonder Transfers Five Funds to New Paris Aligned Benchmarks
DJ
04:36aRBI transfers higher-than-budgeted 991.22 billion rupees to government
RE
04:36aFX muted, Hungarian forint leads weekly gains on rate bets
RE
04:36aThai exports likely rise at least 10% in April- minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar set for weekly loss as taper fears subside; crypto bounce loses steam
3Oil edges up but set for weekly fall on Iran nuclear talks
4CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei-Changan smart car partnership expands to include chip..
5AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC : AMIGO : UK lender Amigo's shares tumble as future in limbo

HOT NEWS