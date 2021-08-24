RBM Report and Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

MISSION AND VISION

The Mission of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) is to foster stability, integrity and efficiency of the monetary, financial, and payment systems through the formulation and implementation of sound monetary and macro-prudential policies that take into account national interests.

In order to achieve this Mission, RBM performs a number of functions and responsibilities on behalf of the Government of Malawi and the General Public. These functions include; formulation and implementation of monetary, exchange rate and macro-prudential policies, foreign exchange reserves management, act as fiscal agent, banker and advisor to the government, currency issuance, lender of last resort for commercial banks, and supervision and regulation of the financial system. RBM is also responsible for promoting efficient and robust payment systems, financial and capital markets.

In discharging these responsibilities, RBM is guided by the following set of core values, which are an integral part of its vision, mission and corporate culture:

Transparency

Integrity

Professionalism

Innovation

Team work

Efficiency

In this regard, the vision of the Reserve Bank of Malawi is to be an institution of excellence in promoting price and financial stability for economic development.

