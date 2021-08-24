Log in
RBM Report and Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

08/24/2021 | 09:44am EDT
RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020

Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman & Governor

Wilson Toninga Banda, (PhD)

Member

Member

Grant Kabango (PhD)

Henry Mathanga

Deputy Governor, Economics & Regulation

Deputy Governor, Operations

Member

Member

Member

Justice Elton Singini, SC JA

Chauncy Simwaka

Maxwell Mkwezalamba

(Retired)

Secretary to the Treasury

(PhD)

Member

Member

Nimia Mzembe

Mirriam Wemba

Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

MISSION AND VISION

The Mission of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) is to foster stability, integrity and efficiency of the monetary, financial, and payment systems through the formulation and implementation of sound monetary and macro-prudential policies that take into account national interests.

In order to achieve this Mission, RBM performs a number of functions and responsibilities on behalf of the Government of Malawi and the General Public. These functions include; formulation and implementation of monetary, exchange rate and macro-prudential policies, foreign exchange reserves management, act as fiscal agent, banker and advisor to the government, currency issuance, lender of last resort for commercial banks, and supervision and regulation of the financial system. RBM is also responsible for promoting efficient and robust payment systems, financial and capital markets.

In discharging these responsibilities, RBM is guided by the following set of core values, which are an integral part of its vision, mission and corporate culture:

  • Transparency
  • Integrity
  • Professionalism
  • Innovation
  • Team work
  • Efficiency

In this regard, the vision of the Reserve Bank of Malawi is to be an institution of excellence in promoting price and financial stability for economic development.

i

Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Wilson Toninga Banda, (PhD)

Governor

Appointed Governor on 8th July 2020. Dr. Wilson T. Banda has over 30 years of experience in central banking, having worked for various institutions both locally and internationally. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

Grant Kabango, (PhD)

Deputy Governor, Economics and

Regulation

Appointed Deputy Governor on 3rd May 2017 for a second five-year term, after completing the first term as Deputy Governor, Supervision of Financial Institutions from 2nd May 2012 to 2nd May 2017. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Henry Mathanga

Deputy Governor, Operations

Appointed Deputy Governor on 13th April 2020. Prior to this, he held the position of Executive Director, Corporate Affairs from 23rd July 2018 to 13th April 2020. He holds a Master's degree in Banking and Finance from FinAfrica Institute of Banking & Finance in Milan, Italy.

William Matambo

Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

Appointed Acting Executive Director, Corporate Affairs on 15th July 2020. He holds a Master's degree in Insurance and Risk Management from Sir John Cass Business School, United Kingdom. In addition, he holds a number of professional certificates including Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

ii

Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

The Executive Management is assisted by several HEADS OF DEPARTMENTS as follows:

Tseka, M. R.

Director, Financial Markets

Simwaka, K. (PhD)

Director, Economic Policy Research

Machado, E. (Mrs)

Director, Foreign Flows Monitoring

Mphasa, G.

Director, Banking

Milner, J.

Director, Currency Management

Sinoya, L.

Director, Bank Supervision

Lungu, M.

Director, Capital Markets and Micro Finance Supervision

Mtalika, K.

Director, Financial Sector Regulation

Chigumula, C.

Director, Pensions and Insurance Supervision

Mdwazika, F.

Director, National Payment System

Ngwira, M.

Director, Strategy and Risk Management

Nkuna, O. (PhD)

Director, Public Relations

Chitsonga, D.

Director, Internal Audit

Chioza, G.

General Council and Bank Secretary, Legal Affairs

Stambuli M. (Mrs)

Director, Accounting and Finance

Chando, P.

Director, Procurement and Stores

Kandaya, G.

Director, Administration

Kumbatira, M.

Director, Human Resources

Muyaya, B. (Mrs)

Director, Information and Communication Technology

Chinkono, C.

Director, Administrative Services

Kayange, M.

Head of Mzuzu Branch

Mablekisi, O.

Chief of Protective Services

ii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
