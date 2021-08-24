RBM Report and Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2020

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI
REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman & Governor
Wilson Toninga Banda, (PhD)
Member
Member
Grant Kabango (PhD)
Henry Mathanga
Deputy Governor, Economics & Regulation
Deputy Governor, Operations
Member
Member
Member
Justice Elton Singini, SC JA
Chauncy Simwaka
Maxwell Mkwezalamba
(Retired)
Secretary to the Treasury
(PhD)
Member
Member
Nimia Mzembe
Mirriam Wemba
MISSION AND VISION
The Mission of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) is to foster stability, integrity and efficiency of the monetary, financial, and payment systems through the formulation and implementation of sound monetary and macro-prudential policies that take into account national interests.
In order to achieve this Mission, RBM performs a number of functions and responsibilities on behalf of the Government of Malawi and the General Public. These functions include; formulation and implementation of monetary, exchange rate and macro-prudential policies, foreign exchange reserves management, act as fiscal agent, banker and advisor to the government, currency issuance, lender of last resort for commercial banks, and supervision and regulation of the financial system. RBM is also responsible for promoting efficient and robust payment systems, financial and capital markets.
In discharging these responsibilities, RBM is guided by the following set of core values, which are an integral part of its vision, mission and corporate culture:
Transparency
Integrity
Professionalism
Innovation
Team work
Efficiency
In this regard, the vision of the Reserve Bank of Malawi is to be an institution of excellence in promoting price and financial stability for economic development.
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
Wilson Toninga Banda, (PhD)
Governor
Appointed Governor on 8th July 2020. Dr. Wilson T. Banda has over 30 years of experience in central banking, having worked for various institutions both locally and internationally. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.
Grant Kabango, (PhD)
Deputy Governor, Economics and
Regulation
Appointed Deputy Governor on 3rd May 2017 for a second five-year term, after completing the first term as Deputy Governor, Supervision of Financial Institutions from 2nd May 2012 to 2nd May 2017. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Henry Mathanga
Deputy Governor, Operations
Appointed Deputy Governor on 13th April 2020. Prior to this, he held the position of Executive Director, Corporate Affairs from 23rd July 2018 to 13th April 2020. He holds a Master's degree in Banking and Finance from FinAfrica Institute of Banking & Finance in Milan, Italy.
William Matambo
Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
Appointed Acting Executive Director, Corporate Affairs on 15th July 2020. He holds a Master's degree in Insurance and Risk Management from Sir John Cass Business School, United Kingdom. In addition, he holds a number of professional certificates including Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).
The Executive Management is assisted by several HEADS OF DEPARTMENTS as follows:
Tseka, M. R.
Director, Financial Markets
Simwaka, K. (PhD)
Director, Economic Policy Research
Machado, E. (Mrs)
Director, Foreign Flows Monitoring
Mphasa, G.
Director, Banking
Milner, J.
Director, Currency Management
Sinoya, L.
Director, Bank Supervision
Lungu, M.
Director, Capital Markets and Micro Finance Supervision
Mtalika, K.
Director, Financial Sector Regulation
Chigumula, C.
Director, Pensions and Insurance Supervision
Mdwazika, F.
Director, National Payment System
Ngwira, M.
Director, Strategy and Risk Management
Nkuna, O. (PhD)
Director, Public Relations
Chitsonga, D.
Director, Internal Audit
Chioza, G.
General Council and Bank Secretary, Legal Affairs
Stambuli M. (Mrs)
Director, Accounting and Finance
Chando, P.
Director, Procurement and Stores
Kandaya, G.
Director, Administration
Kumbatira, M.
Director, Human Resources
Muyaya, B. (Mrs)
Director, Information and Communication Technology
Chinkono, C.
Director, Administrative Services
Kayange, M.
Head of Mzuzu Branch
Mablekisi, O.
Chief of Protective Services
