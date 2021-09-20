RBNZ Assistant Governor Hawkesby says central bank's 'least regrets' supported recovery

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby in a speech released on Tuesday said the monetary policy committee's "least regrets" approach to deliver stimulus sooner rather than later helped the economic recovery.

"We are in a good position to navigate the period ahead, with the labour market operating at maximum sustainable employment, inflation expectations well-anchored at our target, and financial markets functioning well," Hawkesby added.

The speech notes added the committee in August had agreed the "least regrets policy stance is to further reduce the level of monetary stimulus so as to anchor inflation expectations". (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)