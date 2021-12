RBNZ Deputy Governor Says RBNZ Should Not Be Held Responsible For Housing Market

Dec 7 (Reuters) - RBNZ Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand:

* SAYS CENTRAL BANKERS MUST CONTINUE TO LOOK FORWARD TO "GUARD AGAINST THE UNPREDICTABLE"

* CONFIDENT OUR FINANCIAL STABILITY APPROACH HAS STRENGTHENED, THE FOUNDATIONS ARE MORE SOLID

* SAYS STILL WORK TO DO TO STRENGTHEN REGULATED ENTITIES’ RESILIENCE & COMPLIANCE

* NEXT 10 YRS LIKELY TO SEE GREATER CONCENTRATION ON EFFICIENCY, INDUSTRY DYNAMICS AND HOW FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS MEET CUSTOMER NEEDS

* INSURANCE AFFORDABILITY & RISK-BASED PRICING, OPEN BANKING, & DIGITAL MONEY ARE DYNAMIC CHALLENGES SECTOR AND REGULATORS WILL FACE

* RBNZ SHOULD NOT BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR HOUSING MARKET

* RBNZ'S JOB IS TO LIMIT FINANCIAL STABILITY RISKS AND KEEP OVERALL INFLATION UNDER CONTROL

* RBNZ CAN LEAN AGAINST HOUSE PRICES BY INCREASING COST & RESTRICTING AVAILABILITY OF CREDIT