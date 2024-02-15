WELLINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech on Friday that the central bank believes that the current 2% mid-point inflation target remains appropriate for New Zealand.

"Two percent continues to strike the right balance between the costs and benefits of inflation,” Orr said at New Zealand Economics Forum at the University of Waikato. “A focus on 2% appears to be consistent with an ‘optimal’ level of inflation.”

Inflation in New Zealand is currently running at 4.7%, well above the central bank's target band of 1% to 3%. The central bank's next meeting is scheduled for the end of February and while generally economists expect the bank to hold the cash rate at 5.5%, there is a risk of a hike.

Orr said in his speech that while inflation had declined and was moving in the right direction, non-tradable inflation was coming down at a much slower pace.

"We've got more work to do to have inflation expectations truly anchored at that 2% level and this is the part where capacity pressures and inflation expectations are the monetary policy committee's real focus," he said.

In late 2023, the new government returned the central bank to a single mandate of targeting inflation and removed its focus on unemployment.

Orr added that removal of the maximum sustainable employment objective from the bank's mandate did not mean any big changes to the central bank's monetary policy strategy. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Toby Chopra)