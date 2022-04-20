Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
RBNZ Q1 sectoral factor model of inflation rises 4.2% y/y

04/20/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose 4.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, up from 3.8% the previous quarter.

The release came after the country's official statistics agency released figures showing the consumer price index surged at the fastest pace in three decades in the first quarter.

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of keeping inflation within its target range of 1 to 3% over the long term. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
