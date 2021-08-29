Log in
RBNZ - SMALL BANKS SEEM TO PASS ON CHANGES IN OCR MORE THAN LARGE BANKS
08/29/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBNZ - SMALL BANKS SEEM TO PASS ON CHANGES IN OCR MORE THAN LARGE BANKS
© Reuters 2021
05:19p
New Zealand's central bank says policy rate changes takes time to move mortgage rates
RE
05:05p
Hurricane Ida slams critical U.S. oil port as it makes landfall
RE
05:04p
Rbnz - effect of change in ocr on pass-through to 2-year mortgage rates increases over medium-term, where peak effects occur after 6-7 months
RE
05:03p
Rbnz - in research, find that contemporaneous ocr pass-through to 2-year mortgage rates is around onethird
RE
05:03p
Rbnz - research also found preliminary evidence that some banks pass on more of the change in official interest rates than others
RE
05:03p
Rbnz - household borrowing in form of mortgages makes up around 43% of commercial bank balance sheets, a large part of all borrowing in new zealand
RE
05:03p
Rbnz - small banks seem to pass on changes in ocr more than large banks
RE
05:02p
Rbnz - pass-through from changes in monetary policy increases over time, with peak impact on mortgage rates about 6 months after change in ocr
RE
05:02p
Rbnz - analytical note shows that 1% change in official cash rate typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month.
RE
05:02p
Rbnz - mortgage rates move with official interest rates, but it takes time
RE
