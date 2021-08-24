RBNZ considered a 50 bps rate hike - assistant governor

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand kept interest rates steady last week mostly because it
would have been hard to communicate the case for a hike on the
same day the country was locked down, Assistant Governor
Christian Hawkesby said on Tuesday.
Hawkesby, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, also said
policymakers considered a 50 basis point hike. "A 50 basis point
move was definitely on the table in terms of the options that we
actively considered," he said.
The RBNZ left rates on hold at a record-low 0.25% last week,
but flagged tightening before the year's end.
