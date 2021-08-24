RBNZ considered a 50 bps rate hike - assistant governor

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates steady last week mostly because it would have been hard to communicate the case for a hike on the same day the country was locked down, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Tuesday.

Hawkesby, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, also said policymakers considered a 50 basis point hike. "A 50 basis point move was definitely on the table in terms of the options that we actively considered," he said.

The RBNZ left rates on hold at a record-low 0.25% last week, but flagged tightening before the year's end.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Andrew Heavens)