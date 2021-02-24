RBNZ governor says inflation target needs to be met before tightening

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank
governor said on Thursday that inflation will need to
sustainably be at its target midpoint range before any
tightening of monetary conditions is considered.
"We need to be patient... We need to make sure that actual
inflation is sustainably at that midpoint before we jump to
tightening conditions," Governor Adrian Orr told a parliamentary
committee.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left interest rates
unchanged on Wednesday and said it would continue to do so until
it was confident inflation was sustained at the 2% per annum
target midpoint and employment was at the maximum sustainable
level.
Orr said RBNZ wants to ensure the economy does not get into
a "disinflation, deflation spiral."
New Zealand's success in containing the coronavirus has
helped usher in a quicker economic recovery, with key data like
employment, inflation and business confidence recording better
than expected results.
RBNZ however said that risks still remain for New Zealand's
trade- and tourism-focused economy until the pandemic rages on
globally.
"You can only be so confident on what New Zealand can do on
its own... We need the rest of the world to come join the party
as well for us to be on that strong sustainable path," Orr said.
"Until that happens, continued monetary stimulus is
necessary," he added.
