RBNZ seeks submissions on its remit as part of 5-year review

WELLINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on
Wednesday launched a review of the bank's remit that is
conducted every five years and asked the public to make
submissions on whether changes are needed.
Chief Economist Paul Conway said he hoped the bank would
get a wide range of views during the process.
"Do people think the inflation target is about right? How
should we go about supporting maximum sustainable employment?
How relevant are major economic trends under public discussion,
such as house price sustainability, distributional outcomes, or
climate change?" he said.
Public consultation is open until July 15.
New Zealand's central bank is currently pursuing an
aggressive tightening path as authorities seek to reduce the
second-round effects of runaway inflation. A hawkish RBNZ now
projects the cash rate will double to 4.0% over the next year
and remain there into 2024.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)