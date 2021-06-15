Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RBNZ to Add Debt-to-Income Restrictions to Policy Tools --Update

06/15/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details)

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will add debt-to-income limits for mortgage lending to its financial policy tools as part of a new remit to help tame fast-rising house prices.

The RBNZ said on Wednesday that Finance Minister Grant Robertson had agreed in principle to the central bank's use of "debt serviceability restrictions" when trying to contribute to sustainable house prices.

As part of the agreement, the use of debt-to-income restrictions would need to avoid a negative effect on first-time home buyers as much as possible, the central bank said.

New Zealand home prices have risen rapidly in the past year, fueled by record-low interest rates and tight supply. The median sale price in May was 32% higher than a year earlier.

The increases have intensified a problem of home ownership becoming out of reach for some after years of price gains that have outstripped growth in incomes.

The government earlier this year said it will remove tax advantages for property investors and the RBNZ has reimposed loan-to-value restrictions on mortgage lending. Analysts say those measures have likely contributed to a recent dip in the number of houses sold monthly, but price increases have yet to show signs of cooling.

RBNZ Gov. Adrian Orr said the central bank's belief is that a sustainable house price is a level that prices would be expected to move toward over several years.

A debt-to-income limit would complement loan-to-value restrictions and "would impact investors most powerfully while having limited impact on first home buyers," the central bank said.

The loan-to-value restrictions reduce losses to banks if borrowers default while debt-to-income limits would reduce the likelihood of mortgage defaults, it said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1932ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pChina's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
05:53pMARK MASON : Citi CFO Mason warns of mixed year for bank even as recovery continues
RE
05:50pPwC planning to hire 100,000 over five years in major ESG push
RE
05:41pSouthwest Airlines cancels 500 flights after computer glitch grounds fleet
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 85.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.07% to $1.2128 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.16% to $1.4086 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Lost 0.01% to 110.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pGo boldly to cut red tape after Brexit, UK lawmakers' report urges
RE
05:32pU.S. judge blocks Biden from pausing oil and gas lease auctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street retrenches and awaits Fed while oil surges
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Fed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

HOT NEWS