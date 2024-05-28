By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has confirmed it will apply new restrictions on mortgage lending in a bid to reduce potential financial instability risks stemming from high household debt and rising home prices.

The debt-to-income settings, which will apply from July 1, will allow banks to lend up to 20% of residential loans to owner occupiers with DTI ratios of over 6 and to investors with a DTI ratio of over 7, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, existing loan-to-valuation ratios will be eased to allow banks to make 20% of owner-occupier lending to borrowers with an LVR greater than 80%, and 5% of investor lending to borrowers with an LVR greater than 70%.

"LVRs target the impact of defaults by reducing the amount of potential losses in the event of a housing downturn. While DTIs reduce the probability of default by targeting the ability of borrowers to continue to repay debt. Both act as guardrails reducing the build-up of high-risk lending in the system," said the RBNZ's deputy governor, Christian Hawkesby.

The policy is aimed at ensuring that house prices remain at sustainable levels as credit growth will be more closely linked to income growth, said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac.

The announcement hasn't changed Westpac's forecast for house price growth, he added.

The bank expects house prices to rise by around 6% over 2024 and a further 7% in 2025, versus growth in nominal wages of around 2% to 3% over 2024 and 2025, he said.

The expected uplift in house prices is related to ongoing population pressures and expectations for an eventual gradual easing in borrowing costs, Ranchhod added.

