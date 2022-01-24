Log in
RBl imposes monetary penalty on the Jodhpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Jodhpur

01/24/2022 | 02:04am EST
प्रेस प्रकाशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय ररज़र्वबैंक

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

र्ेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारवर्भाग, कें द्रीयकायावलय, एस.बी.एस.मागव, फोटव, म ंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 24, 2022

RBl imposes monetary penalty on the Jodhpur Nagrik Sahakari

Bank Ltd., Jodhpur

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) has imposed, by an order dated January 20, 2022, a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 lakh (Rupees One Lakh only) on the Jodhpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Jodhpur (the bank) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI contained in the Master Circular DCBR.CO.BPD. (PCB) MC No.13/13.05.000/2015-16dated July 01, 2015on 'Exposure Norms and Statutory / Other Restrictions - UCBs'. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Background

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2020, revealed, inter alia, non-adherence with prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure limit. Based on the same, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions.

After considering the bank's reply, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional written submissions made pursuant to the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-adherence/violation of RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

(Yogesh Dayal)

Press Release: 2021-2022/1597

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS