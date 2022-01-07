RDC Properties : DEALING IN LINKED UNITS BY DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

RDC PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Registration number CO 96/592)
P.O. BOX 405391, GABORONE, BOTSWANA Realestate Office Park, Lejara Road, Plot 5624
TEL: (267) 3914548, FAX: (267) 3973441, e-mail: rdc@rdc.bw
DEALING IN LINKED UNITS BY DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
The Company confirms the following trading in the linked units of the company by a Director:
|
Key person:
|
G.R. Giachetti, on behalf of
|
|
Aspera Holdings Ltd
|
Position:
|
Director
|
Nature of interest
|
Director of the Acquiring company
|
Date of trade:
|
06 January 2022
|
Details of trades:
|
• 15,000 linked units bought @ 235t for a
|
|
total of P35,250.00
|
|
Total value of trades: P35,250.00
|
By order of the Board
|
|
James Day
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
07 January 2022
Disclaimer
RDC Properties Limited published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:04 UTC.