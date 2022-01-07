RDC Properties : DEALING IN LINKED UNITS BY DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

RDC PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Registration number CO 96/592)

P.O. BOX 405391, GABORONE, BOTSWANA Realestate Office Park, Lejara Road, Plot 5624

TEL: (267) 3914548, FAX: (267) 3973441, e-mail: rdc@rdc.bw

DEALING IN LINKED UNITS BY DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

The Company confirms the following trading in the linked units of the company by a Director:

Key person: G.R. Giachetti, on behalf of Aspera Holdings Ltd Position: Director Nature of interest Director of the Acquiring company Date of trade: 06 January 2022 Details of trades: • 15,000 linked units bought @ 235t for a total of P35,250.00

Total value of trades: P35,250.00