RDC Properties : DEALING IN LINKED UNITS BY DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
RDC PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Registration number CO 96/592)

P.O. BOX 405391, GABORONE, BOTSWANA Realestate Office Park, Lejara Road, Plot 5624

TEL: (267) 3914548, FAX: (267) 3973441, e-mail: rdc@rdc.bw

DEALING IN LINKED UNITS BY DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

The Company confirms the following trading in the linked units of the company by a Director:

Key person:

G.R. Giachetti, on behalf of

Aspera Holdings Ltd

Position:

Director

Nature of interest

Director of the Acquiring company

Date of trade:

06 January 2022

Details of trades:

15,000 linked units bought @ 235t for a

total of P35,250.00

Total value of trades: P35,250.00

By order of the Board

James Day

Chief Financial Officer

07 January 2022

Disclaimer

RDC Properties Limited published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
