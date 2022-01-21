READOUT: Administrator Guzman, SBA Leaders Participate in the 90th Winter Meeting of The U.S. Conference of Mayors

Washington, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), delivered remarks to more than 200 mayors and business leaders at the Mayors and Business Leaders Plenary Breakfast Thursday as part of the three-day 90th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM). In her speech, Administrator Guzman highlighted how the SBA and local governments can work together to provide small businesses the assistance they need to survive and thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and the SBA have focused this past year on meeting small businesses where they are and filling gaps in relief to ensure equitable recovery for all our hard-working entrepreneurs,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’ve done all this working alongside you – together with local organizations in your own backyards with our expanded lending network empowering local community financial institutions. And we have made these connections stronger with the launch of the American Rescue Plan supported inclusive network of Community Navigators, who are powering over 450 new touchpoint organizations focused on underserved and highly entrepreneurial communities in your cities. We are committed to continuing to build on this work because America’s cities are defined by small businesses.”

Administrator Guzman was introduced by Miami, FL Mayor Francis Suarez and followed remarks by Secretary Marcia Fudge of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last April, Administrator Guzman participated in a Zoom call with USCM leadership, including Mayor Suarez; Louisville, KY Mayor Greg Fischer; former Mayor of Dayton, OH Nan Whaley; former Columbia, SC Mayor Stephen Benjamin; Burnsville, MN Mayor Elizabeth Kautz; Westland, MI Mayor William Wild; Los Angeles, CA Mayor Eric Garcetti, and USCM CEO and Director Tom Cochran to discuss key small business initiatives.

That month, the SBA and USCM also signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) agreement to develop and foster mutual understanding and a working relationship between the SBA and the USCM to help start, maintain, strengthen, and expand small business development at the local level.

Administrator Guzman participated in a Small Business Task Force meeting following the breakfast. The meeting started with briefing opening remarks by USCM Small Business & Entrepreneurship Task Force Co-Chairs Mayors Kautz and Wild, and Administrator Guzman informed over 25 mayors about SBA programs. The meeting concluded with a Q&A session moderated by Mayor Kautz.

Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting & Business Development , attended the Small Business Task Force meeting with Administrator Guzman. There she answered questions from mayors regarding government contracting and the SBA’s work supporting small business contractors interested in working with the Federal Government, including Woman-owned, Veteran-owned, Socially Disadvantaged, HUBZone, and 8(a) Minority Business Development Program small businesses.

Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development , also joined Administrator Guzman in attending the USCM Winter Meeting Thursday, participating in a panel during a special session on inclusive prosperity through entrepreneurship and workforce readiness. Associate Administrator Madrid discussed SBA programs that support small business economic development, including the Community Navigator Pilot Program.

“The essence of the Community Navigator Pilot Program is to connect in a hyperlocal way and meet small businesses where they are,” said Associate Administrator Madrid. “For this Navigator approach to be successful, it is essential that we connect community champions with local, peer-to-peer ecosystems. Our hope is that you as mayors and community leaders can rally behind this hub-and-spoke concept, nurture it and cultivate it.”

The USCM Winter Meeting featured mayors from around the nation, Congressional officials and Biden-Harris administration officials discussing the priorities of America’s cities in 2022. In the meeting, the mayors discussed a wide range of topics, including the implementation of the American Rescue Plan Act, Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, public safety, climate change, affordable housing, small businesses, and economic mobility.

