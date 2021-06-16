Log in
READOUT: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán

06/16/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
June 16, 2021

WASHINGTON - Yesterday, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo spoke with Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo reviewed Argentina's consultations with the Paris Club of bilateral creditors, and Argentina's pending negotiation of a new program with the International Monetary Fund. He indicated that a strong economic policy framework for Argentina that provides a vision for private sector job growth would have the support of the United States and the international community.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 17:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS