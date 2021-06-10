READOUT: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati

June 10, 2021
WASHINGTON - Earlier today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo spoke with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo expressed his support for strong U.S.-Indonesia relations and close cooperation with Indonesia on key global challenges. He welcomed the shared goals between the United States and Indonesia to work together towards reaching a historic multilateral agreement to make the international tax system more fair and end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation. He also discussed shared efforts to promote a strong, sustainable, and inclusive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and global efforts to respond to climate change. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo welcomed the opportunity to work with Indonesia during its upcoming G20 presidency in 2022.
