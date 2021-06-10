Log in
READOUT: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati

06/10/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
June 10, 2021

WASHINGTON - Earlier today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo spoke with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo expressed his support for strong U.S.-Indonesia relations and close cooperation with Indonesia on key global challenges. He welcomed the shared goals between the United States and Indonesia to work together towards reaching a historic multilateral agreement to make the international tax system more fair and end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation. He also discussed shared efforts to promote a strong, sustainable, and inclusive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and global efforts to respond to climate change. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo welcomed the opportunity to work with Indonesia during its upcoming G20 presidency in 2022.

###

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:49:08 UTC.


HOT NEWS