READOUT: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the Independent Community Bankers of America Board of Directors

05/21/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
May 21, 2021

WASHINGTON - Yesterday, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with members of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Board of Directors to discuss the key role of community banks in providing swift access to essential payments and needed capital for millions of people and businesses throughout the COVID-19 crisis and how Treasury and ICBA can work together to achieve a strong, equitable recovery moving forward. The Deputy Secretary highlighted Treasury and ICBA's shared priority of financial inclusion and efforts to ensure that communities - especially rural communities and communities of color - across the country have access to capital and credit.

###

HOT NEWS