READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire

March 29, 2021
Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire. Secretary Yellen emphasized support for a strong economic recovery and explained the Biden-Harris Administration's broader plans to support jobs and investment in the United States. The Secretary also expressed support for measures to promote the global recovery through multilateral mechanisms and support for low-income countries. They discussed the importance of working together toward a solution in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation.
