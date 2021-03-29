Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire

03/29/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March 29, 2021

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire. Secretary Yellen emphasized support for a strong economic recovery and explained the Biden-Harris Administration's broader plans to support jobs and investment in the United States. The Secretary also expressed support for measures to promote the global recovery through multilateral mechanisms and support for low-income countries. They discussed the importance of working together toward a solution in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation.

###

Use featured image
Off

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pA pre-trip inspection on the long road to a national VMT tax
PU
05:51pAMBEV S A  : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
05:51pAMBEV S A  : Notice to Shareholder – Capital Increase
PU
05:51pVIVENDI  : Notice of full redemption
PU
05:51pRIO TINTO  : Shareholdings of KMP/PDMR
PU
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Merger
GL
05:49pSINQIA S A  : EGM of 04.29.2021 - Remote Voting Form
PU
05:48pSantos to Develop US$3.6 Billion Barossa Natural Gas Project
DJ
05:47pSaudi supports OPEC+ oil cut extension into May-June - source
RE
05:47pVALE S A  : receives communication from BNDES about the launch of a secondary offering of debentures from the sixth issuance of (CVRDA6)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global banks face losses, regulatory scrutiny after Archegos share dump
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Jefferies remains Neutral
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
5WEEKLY MARKET UPDATE: Hopes at the dawn of Q2

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ