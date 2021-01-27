Log in
READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

01/27/2021 | 01:03pm EST
January 27, 2021

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. During the call, they stressed the importance of the U.S.-German and transatlantic partnerships and agreed to work together to end the pandemic, support a strong and sustained global economic recovery, fight income inequality, and forcefully address the threat of climate change. Secretary Yellen committed to active U.S. participation in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation to forge a timely international accord. The Secretary noted the importance of collaborating closely on bilateral and global issues.

