READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco

September 21, 2021

WASHINGTON - Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco. They discussed the importance of advancing global tax reform efforts in the OECD/G20 discussions on international taxation and finding a compromise on the withdrawal of digital services taxes in that context. Secretary Yellen thanked Minister Franco for the close cooperation between the U.S. and Italian teams and his dedication to this effort.