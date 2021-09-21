Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco

09/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
September 21, 2021

WASHINGTON - Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco. They discussed the importance of advancing global tax reform efforts in the OECD/G20 discussions on international taxation and finding a compromise on the withdrawal of digital services taxes in that context. Secretary Yellen thanked Minister Franco for the close cooperation between the U.S. and Italian teams and his dedication to this effort.

Use featured image
Off

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pConsumer Shares Rise Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pGREEN STREAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
05:16pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Pricing Of 400 Million European Senior Notes
PR
05:15pSYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pFIDELITY INVESTMENTS CANADA ULC : Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs
AQ
05:15pHOME BANCSHARES CONWAY AR : Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
05:15pCEYLON GRAPHITE : Files Annual Financial Statements
AQ
05:15pGraybug Vision to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05:15pHealthcare Shares Move Higher -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05:13pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
3Universal Music dances to $55 billion in electric stock market debut
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound But -3-

HOT NEWS