READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ of Jordan

04/01/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
April 1, 2021

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Jordanian Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ. During the call, Secretary Yellen emphasized the importance of continuing the strong U.S.-Jordan relationship. She conveyed the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. Secretary Yellen noted the importance of joint collaboration, and looked forward to further engagement on shared interests, including supporting Jordan's economic development and reform efforts.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
