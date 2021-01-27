READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

January 27, 2021

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. During the call, Secretary Yellen highlighted their shared priorities, including cooperating to end the pandemic and support a strong global recovery, fighting inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. They also discussed the need to find multilateral solutions to many of the issues facing the global economy, including addressing the tax challenges of efficiently and equitably taxing the income of multinational firms. The Secretary noted the importance of the longstanding U.S.-UK relationship. Secretary Yellen looks forward to working closely with Chancellor Sunak during the UK's leadership of the G7 and COP-26.