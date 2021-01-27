Log in
READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

01/27/2021 | 11:32am EST
January 27, 2021

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. During the call, Secretary Yellen highlighted their shared priorities, including cooperating to end the pandemic and support a strong global recovery, fighting inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. They also discussed the need to find multilateral solutions to many of the issues facing the global economy, including addressing the tax challenges of efficiently and equitably taxing the income of multinational firms. The Secretary noted the importance of the longstanding U.S.-UK relationship. Secretary Yellen looks forward to working closely with Chancellor Sunak during the UK's leadership of the G7 and COP-26.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:31:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
