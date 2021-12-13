Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America

12/13/2021 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
December 13, 2021

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met virtually today with the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA), a coalition of banks serving local and regional communities with assets between $10 and $100 billion, to discuss the economic recovery and the Biden-Harris Administration's economic agenda.

Secretary Yellen noted the strength of the economic recovery and underscored the importance of continued progress against COVID-19 to the economy's continued recovery. She highlighted how the recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law will help increase long term economic growth and American competitiveness. She also stressed the importance of passing President Biden's Build Back Better Act to lower costs for families, boost labor force participation, and tackle vital issues, like climate change.

The participants shared their perspectives on the economic recovery and the President's Working Group Report on Stablecoins. Secretary Yellen also noted the important work taking place this week in Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by raising the debt ceiling.

###

Use featured image
Off

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 21:25:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pATHENE HOLDING LTD : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pHEALTHCARE SERVICES ACQUISITION CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pFMC Corporation most responsible crop protection company in the U.S. according to Newsweek
PR
04:35pPIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pBillionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
AQ
04:34pMERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pZOSANO PHARMA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pRUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pLEATT CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pPhynet celebrates continued growth, expands presence in the northeast with new affiliation
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks edge lower on Omicron fears, awaiting Fed meeting
2Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

HOT NEWS