READOUT: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Roundtable Discussion with Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce CEOs

August 4, 2021

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a roundtable discussion with CEOs and business leaders hosted by Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

Secretary Yellen and the participants discussed the state of the economic recovery and the necessary steps taken by the Biden Administration and the Treasury Department to help the country weather the pandemic. Secretary Yellen invited the CEOs to share their perspectives on the challenges facing businesses navigating the economy as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary emphasized the need to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill to address long overdue investments that will create good jobs, help businesses compete and create sustained equitable economic growth for decades. Secretary Yellen also discussed President Biden's Build Back Better agenda that would invest in workers and families.

A list of meeting participants is below.