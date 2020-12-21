Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

REALPAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of RP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/21/2020 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Thoma Bravo, LLC.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 21, 2020, RealPage announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for approximately $10.2 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, RealPage stockholders will receive $88.75 in cash for each share of RealPage common stock owned.  The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that RealPage’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for RealPage’s stockholders.

If you own shares of RealPage and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pU.S. lawmakers set to approve FAA reforms after Boeing 737 MAX crashes -sources
RE
01:24pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pWHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain
RE
01:21pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP Investigates whether HMS Holding Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell
PR
01:21pTILE SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Interface (TILE) Investors to Upcoming Investor Deadline, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
01:19pAQUALISBRAEMAR : Acquisition of LOC Group completed
AQ
01:19pREALPAGE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of RP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:17pBANCA IFIS S P A : Italy's Banca Ifis names new CEO after current head says to step down
RE
01:17pU.S. Treasury confirms SolarWinds hack as more officials blame Russia
RE
01:17pCMC METALS : Reacts to Recent Market Activity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
3ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
5ALLIANZ SE : Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ