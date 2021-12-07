Log in
RECUR Announces Partnerships with Nifty Gateway, Polygon Studios, nft now and Christie's Alongside 24-Hour Sale of its First NFT Project, the RECUR Portal Pass

12/07/2021 | 10:04am EST
Today, RECUR announces partnerships with Nifty Gateway, Polygon Studios, nft now, and Christie’s to kick off the launch of their first NFT project, the RECUR Portal Pass. The RECUR Portal Pass will be dropping on Thursday, December 9th and will be available to purchase for 24 hours only, never to be minted again.

The RECUR Pass NFT will offer lifelong opportunity, starting with early beta access to RECUR’s extensive roster of licensed IP. It will also offer incredible forms of utility to each of the new experiences RECUR launches for its continuously growing IP in the coming months. Each Pass is programmatically generated, and changes color based on the associated number or edition of the Pass, determining rarity.

RECUR has strategically partnered with Nifty Gateway to co-list the passes on the 9th allowing the massive community of Nifty Gateway users to easily purchase via their premier marketplace.

In addition, RECUR has partnered with Polygon Studios. It will mint internally on to the Polygon blockchain and will be using Polygon as its internal minting solution for its NFT projects moving forward. In celebration of the partnership, Polygon Studios will purchase 10,000 RECUR Passes that it intends to airdrop to various community members.

Finally, RECUR has partnered with nft now and Christie’s to auction off its rarest NFT, the “Pure White Zero Pass.” While there will be monochromatic passes minted, there is only one Pure White Zero Pass, making it the rarest and most exclusive in the drop. Collectors can imagine the type of utility RECUR’s most coveted NFT will bring to each of the upcoming global IP RECUR is ushering into the metaverse. The auction for this Pass closes on December 8th. Please visit the Christie’s Storefront on Opensea.io for the chance to bid.

For more information on the RECUR Portal Pass and to pre-register, visit pass.recurforever.com.

About RECUR

Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR will be chain agnostic and is fundamentally changing the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring royalty, creating the widest distribution and reach for NFTs minted on their platform.


© Business Wire 2021
