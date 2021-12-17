REDWIRE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Redwire Corporation on Behalf of Redwire Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Redwire Corporation (“Redwire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDW) on behalf of Redwire stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Redwire has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



During market trading hours on November 10, 2021, Redwire Corporation announced it would not be releasing Q3 2021 earnings that day as previously scheduled, and did not provide any explanation for the delay. After the market closed, Redwire announced that the delay was due to claims by an employee of accounting issue and that its Audit Committee would commence an investigation into those claims.

Shares of Redwire stock fell more than 16% in intraday trading on November 10, 2021.

