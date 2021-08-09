REFILE-Bees find refuge from perilous world in robotic hive

BEIT HAEMEK, Israel, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The buzz of the bees
drowned out the hum of the robotic arm, which worked with an
efficiency no human beekeeper could match.
One after another the machine scanned stacks of honeycombs
that together could house up to two million bees - inspecting
them for disease, monitoring for pesticides and reporting in
real time any hazards that threatened the colony.
The next-generation hive was developed by Israeli startup
Beewise, which says that this kind of around-the-clock care is
what is needed to minimize the risk of colonies collapsing.
There has been a drastic fall in bee numbers around the
world, largely due to intensive agriculture, the use of
pesticides, pests and climate change.
Companies have been pursuing different technologies to try
to slow down mass colony collapse, like placing sensors on
traditional wooden beehives, or methods to cope with the loss of
bees, like artificial pollination.
At roughly the size of a cargo trailer, Beewise's hive
houses 24 colonies. Inside, it is equipped with a robotic arm
that slides between honeycombs, computer vision and cameras.
Color-coded openings on the sides allow bees to come and go.
"Anything a beekeeper would do the robotic mechanism can
mimic and do it more effectively without ever getting tired,
without going on vacation and without complaining," said CEO
Saar Safra.
This includes harvesting honey, applying medicine and
combining or splitting hives.
Beewise has already raised $40 million of funding from
private investors and over 100 of its systems are in use in
Israel and the United States.
