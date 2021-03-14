REFILE-Biden to name Gene Sperling to lead COVID-19 relief plan -administration official

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
will name Gene Sperling to lead implementation of a $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief plan, an administration official said
late on Sunday.
Sperling, a top economic official in the administrations of
former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, was ideally
suited for the job given his experience at the highest levels of
government, said the administration official.
"There’s no one who knows how the federal government works
better than Gene Sperling, and there’s no one better qualified
to take charge of the implementation of the Rescue Plan and make
sure it delivers for the American people," the official said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Hogue)