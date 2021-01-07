Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REFILE-Bustle Digital hires bank to explore deal to go public -source

01/07/2021 | 10:29pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bustle Digital Group (BDG), the U.S. media platform whose publications include fashion magazine W and Bustle, is exploring a potential merger with blank-check acquisition companies which would take it public, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company is aiming for a valuation of at least $600 million, including debt, and recently hired investment bank Farvahar Partners to identify an attractive deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the source said.

It is possible that no deal will materialize, the source said, requesting anonymity. BDG declined to comment.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an initial public offering (IPO) to merge with a privately held company which then becomes publicly traded as a result.

SPACs have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies to go public with less regulatory scrutiny and a better chance of attaining a target valuation and raising needed funds.

A deal with a SPAC could give BDG cash to acquire more media publications.

BDG is led by media entrepreneur Bryan Goldberg, who made his name by co-founding sports website the Bleacher Report in 2007 and later selling it to Turner Broadcasting in 2012 in a $200 million deal.

Goldberg started Bustle in 2013 and over the years rebranded the group as BDG. The New York-based company added a string of publications to its roster, including W, millennial-focused news site Mic, and fashion and lifestyle publication Elite Daily. In 2018, Goldberg also acquired Gawker.com, known for its snarky celebrity and media industry gossip, in a bankruptcy auction.

The company has often purchased struggling media brands and sought to cut costs and turn them around. The company says its various publications have over 82 million readers.

Unlike many publishers who rely on subscription fees, BDG's business model is focused on revenue from advertising, leveraging its large stable of brands. Revenue in 2020 came in at just shy of $100 million, according to a person familiar with BDG's finances, and the company achieved positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first time. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Applauds DOL's Independent Contractor Rule
PU
05:36pIranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port, data shows
RE
05:34pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Higher Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pREFILE-Bustle Digital hires bank to explore deal to go public -source
RE
05:29pBoeing settlement with doj has no bearing on civil litigation against boeing by families of victims of 2nd 737 max crash, plaintiffs' lawyers say
RE
05:29pTech Up As Investors Chase Momentum In Tesla, Bitcoin -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFED CHAIR POWELL TO SPEAK JAN. 14 AT 12 : 30 est at virtual event hosted by princeton university bendheim center for finance, fed says
RE
05:26pFinancials Climb With 10-Year Yield -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
4U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
5Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ