REFILE-Bustle Digital hires bank to explore deal to go public -source

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bustle Digital Group (BDG), the U.S. media
platform whose publications include fashion magazine W and
Bustle, is exploring a potential merger with blank-check
acquisition companies which would take it public, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The company is aiming for a valuation of at least $600
million, including debt, and recently hired investment bank
Farvahar Partners to identify an attractive deal with a special
purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the source said.
It is possible that no deal will materialize, the source
said, requesting anonymity. BDG declined to comment.
A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an initial
public offering (IPO) to merge with a privately held company
which then becomes publicly traded as a result.
SPACs have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for
companies to go public with less regulatory scrutiny and a
better chance of attaining a target valuation and raising needed
funds.
A deal with a SPAC could give BDG cash to acquire more media
publications.
BDG is led by media entrepreneur Bryan Goldberg, who made
his name by co-founding sports website the Bleacher Report in
2007 and later selling it to Turner Broadcasting in 2012 in a
$200 million deal.
Goldberg started Bustle in 2013 and over the years rebranded
the group as BDG. The New York-based company added a string of
publications to its roster, including W, millennial-focused news
site Mic, and fashion and lifestyle publication Elite Daily. In
2018, Goldberg also acquired Gawker.com, known for its snarky
celebrity and media industry gossip, in a bankruptcy auction.
The company has often purchased struggling media brands and
sought to cut costs and turn them around. The company says its
various publications have over 82 million readers.
Unlike many publishers who rely on subscription fees, BDG's
business model is focused on revenue from advertising,
leveraging its large stable of brands. Revenue in 2020 came in
at just shy of $100 million, according to a person familiar with
BDG's finances, and the company achieved positive earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the
first time.
