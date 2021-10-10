REFILE-Canada's overworked healthcare sector braces for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom

VANCOUVER, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada's health and long-term
care industries are bracing for staff shortages and layoffs, as
deadlines for vaccine mandates loom across the country, with
unions pushing federal and provincial governments to soften
hard-line stances.
For hospitals and nursing homes, a shortage of workers would
strain the already overburdened workforce dealing with nearly
two years of the pandemic. The uncertainty sparked by vaccine
mandates underscores the challenges on the road to recovery.
Devon Greyson, assistant professor of public health at the
University of British Columbia, said officials are steering into
uncharted waters with mass vaccine mandates, and it's not clear
how workers will respond.
"A shortage of workers can mean people's health and well
being. It's scary," Greyson said.
However, Greyson added, "we're in an ethical situation where
it's also scary not to ensure that all health workers are
vaccinated. So it's a bit of a Catch-22."
To tackle staff scarcity, at least one province is offering
signing bonuses to nurses. Provinces including Quebec and
British Columbia have made it mandatory for healthcare workers
and nursing staff to be vaccinated to continue working in their
respective fields.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also unveiled one of the
strictest vaccine mandates in the world last week, saying
unvaccinated federal employees will be sent on unpaid leave and
making COVID-19 shots mandatory for air, train and ship
passengers.
Layoffs have are started to hit, with one hospital in
southern Ontario last week dumping 57 employees, representing
2.5% of staff, after its vaccine mandate came into effect. A
long-term care home in Toronto put 36% of its staff on unpaid
leave after they refused to get vaccinated, the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp reported.
British Columbia will place staff at its long-term care and
assisted living sector on unpaid administrative leave if they
fail to get at least one shot by Monday.
Some 97% of long-term care staff in Vancouver and the
surrounding areas have at least one dose as of Oct. 6, the
province said. But northern B.C. has only 89% of staff with at
least one dose, although the data was still being updated.
The province recently changed the deadline, giving more time
for people to receive their second vaccine dose. "It is because
we know we have a very limited healthcare resource," Dr. Bonnie
Henry, the province's medical officer, said.
'POLITICAL' DECISION
Quebec is offering C$15,000 bonuses to help attract and
retain about 4,300 full-time nurses. Some 25,000 healthcare
workers who are yet not fully vaccinated ahead of an Oct. 15
deadline risk suspension without pay, said Christian Dubé, the
province's health minister.
Some 97% of all staff in University Health Network, which
operates medical facilities in and around Toronto, Ontario, has
been vaccinated ahead of Oct. 22, with efforts underway to find
backup for the remaining.
Daniel Lublin, a Toronto-based employment lawyer, called the
mandates "very political" and based on the majority view that
vaccines are good. "The fallout is that it's another segment of
the Canadian workforce that is going to be faced with job loss
if they choose not to vaccinate."
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which
represents 215,000 federal workers, said while the union
supports the government's vaccination stance, its members who do
not get inoculated should not be punished.
"Especially when remote work options are available that do
not jeopardize the health and safety of co-workers and allow our
members to continue to serve Canadians," said Chris Aylward,
PSAC president.
Treasury Board, which oversees the public administration, is
engaged with PSAC and other labor representatives about the
implementation of the mandate, a government source said.
Louis Hugo Francescutti, an emergency room physician in
Edmonton, said he worked with several people who were continuing
to refuse vaccination, even though it would cost them their jobs
when the mandate takes effect on Oct. 31.
Alberta has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Canada,
and its hospitals have been overwhelmed by the fourth wave.
"We're so under the water right now that losing a couple of
people who don't want to get vaccinated - it's going to be sad
(but) the impact will be minimal," Francescutti said.
(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver,
Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Steve
Scherer and Julie Gordon in Ottawa
Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)