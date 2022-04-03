Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REFILE-China's BYD ends full combustion engine cars to focus on electric, plug-in hybrids

04/03/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man cycles past an entrance to the headquarters of Chinese electric car maker BYD in Shenzhen

(Refiles to clarify in headline, first paragraph that BYD stops making fully combustion engine cars but smaller gasoline engines still used in plug-in hybrids)

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) said that as of last month it stopped making combustion engine vehicles and now produces full electric and heavily electrified plug-in hybrid cars only.

"In the future, BYD will focus on pure electric and plug-in hybrids in the automobile sector," the company said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday.

BYD will not completely stop making gasoline engines since smaller highly efficient engines will continue to be used in plug-in hybrid cars.

Its move is in response to Beijing's pledge to boost green energy consumption to bring carbon emissions to a peak by 2030.

BYD is among six carmakers - the others being Volvo, Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover - to have signed up to a global campaign to phase out combustion engine vehicles by 2040.

BYD sold 104,878 units of new energy vehicles (NEV) in March, surging from just 24,218 units in the same month a year earlier, and marking its highest monthly sales ever. Last month's sales comprised 53,664 pure EV and 50,674 plug-in hybrid cars and 540 commercial NEV cars.

The company also said in the statement that it will continue providing comprehensive services and supplies of spare parts throughout the life cycle to existing fuel vehicle customers.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pUkraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this
RE
01:21pUkraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this
RE
01:19pPeru suspends some fuel taxes to fight price surge
RE
01:06pPope struggles with leg pain in Malta, defends migrants
RE
01:06pRussia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha
RE
01:04pUkrainian mayor shows dead bodies in liberated city of Bucha
RE
12:58pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:52pLithuanian documentary maker Kvedaravicius killed in Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
12:44pBOX OFFICE : 'Morbius' Opens to No. 1 With Decent $39 Million
RE
12:27pUK stepping up sanctions and military support for Ukraine, PM Johnson says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
4Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
5Bayer : presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety o..

HOT NEWS