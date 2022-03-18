Log in
News: Latest News
REFILE-China shares fall on jitters over COVID, Ukraine

03/18/2022 | 01:00am EDT
(Refiles to remove extraneous comma in headline)

* SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.9%, HSI -2.4%

* Tech shares slump after a two-day rally

* China's new daily local COVID cases rebound

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China shares retreated on Friday after rising for two straight days as investors kept a wary eye on the country's response to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and the latest developments around Ukraine. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.22% at 3,208.00 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.89%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 3.26% to 7,166.2, while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.38% at 20,988.53.

** "We are not in a rush to turn outright bullish at the index level," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note on Thursday. A clearer exit strategy from the zero-COVID policy, improvements in geopolitical tensions, and revival of the offshore IPO market are among the factors needed for a more sustainable rally, they added.

** Already vulnerable and weak after a prolonged regulatory crackdown, China's stock markets were pressured further over the past couple of weeks by worries of a spurt in COVID-19 cases and fears that its close ties with Russia will draw Western ire or sanctions.

** The Hang Seng technology index has borne the brunt of the bearishness on China, with a decline of nearly 39% this year through Tuesday, before Vice Premier Liu He's speech promising stability put a floor under markets. It had surged nearly 30% in previous two sessions but slumped 5.59% on Friday as some investors decided to lock in profits.

** Index heavyweights Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan lost between 4.4% and 8.3%, while video-platform provider Bilibili Inc tumbled 14.3%.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index retreated 4.36% following a two-day rally as well, with investors eyeing more supportive measures to be implemented and a liquidity crunch in the sector to be eased.

** Coal miners gained with the sub-sector index rose 2.73%, tracking rallies in the futures market as concerns on energy shortages continued along with the Ukraine-Russian crisis.

** China reported 2,388 new local COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, official data showed on Friday, almost double the count a day earlier. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.39% 100.37 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
BILIBILI INC. -14.34% 23.84 Delayed Quote.-48.62%
CNOOC LIMITED 3.36% 9.84 Delayed Quote.14.45%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -8.12% 35.85 Delayed Quote.-36.30%
HANG SENG -1.76% 21139.06 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
JD LOGISTICS, INC. 1.49% 23.9 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
MEITUAN INC. -7.00% 146.2 Delayed Quote.-37.89%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.29% 93.86 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.28% 3848.15 Delayed Quote.-15.77%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.29% 3613.35 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.79% 375 Delayed Quote.-19.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.23% 95.625 Delayed Quote.27.77%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 2.41% 38.45 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
