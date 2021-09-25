REFILE-Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

(Refiles to fix typo in first bullet point)
* Chancellor Angela Merkel is not seeking a fifth term
* Final opinion polls gave Social Democrats a narrow lead
* Conservatives reduced gap in final stages of campaign
BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans vote in a national
election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge
to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down
after the election, making the vote an era-changing event https://reut.rs/3hfDamG
to set the future course of Europe's largest economy.
A fractured electorate means that after the election,
leading parties will sound each other out before embarking on
more formal coalition negotiations https://reut.rs/2ZeqYw3 that
could take months, leaving Merkel, 67, in charge in a caretaker
role.
Campaigning in his home constituency of Aachen alongside
Merkel, conservative candidate Armin https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/conservative-laschet-struggles-momentum-german-leadership-race-2021-09-21Laschet
said on Saturday that a leftist alliance led by the SPD with
the Greens and the hard-left Linke party would destabilise
Europe.
"They want to pull us out of NATO, they don't want this
alliance, they want another republic," said Laschet, who is 60.
"I don't want the Linke to be in the next government."
Running against Laschet is Olaf Scholz https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-leadership-race-boring-olaf-bets-craving-stability-2021-09-21
of the SPD, the finance minister in Merkel's right-left
coalition who won all three televised debates between the
leading candidates.
Scholz, 63, has not ruled out a leftist alliance with The
Left but said NATO membership was a red line for the SPD.
After a domestic-focused election campaign, Berlin's allies
in Europe and beyond may have to wait for months before they can
see whether the new German government is ready to engage on
foreign issues to the extent they would like.
The splintered political landscape means a three-way
coalition is likely. Final opinion polls https://tmsnrt.rs/3BiQwWF
gave the Social Democrats a narrow lead, but the conservatives
have reduced the gap in recent days and many voters were still
undecided.
The most likely coalition scenarios see either the SPD or
the conservative CDU/CSU bloc - whoever comes first - forming an
alliance with the Greens https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-germany-election-candidates-baerbock-idUKKBN2GH188
and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).
Scholz told supporters in his own constituency in Potsdam
near Berlin that he was still hoping the SPD and Greens would
secure a majority to rule alone without a third partner.
"The stronger the SPD, the easier it will be to form a
coalition," Scholz said. "I don't know what will be possible but
maybe it is possible for example to form an SPD-Greens
coalition. I believe it is possible. We'll see."
Both the conservatives and the FDP reject a European "debt
union" https://reut.rs/2T1UKS3 and want to ensure that joint
European Union borrowing to finance the bloc's coronavirus
recovery package remains a one-off. The SPD has talked about
taking steps towards a fiscal union.
The Greens favour a common European fiscal policy to support
investment in the environment, research, infrastructure and
education.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr, Editing by Paul Carrel and Timothy
Heritage)