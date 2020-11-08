REFILE-Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 million after 30-day spike

(Fixes date in dateline)
* October worst month for pandemic so far
* Global cases jumped by 10 million in 21 days
* Europe is world's worst affected region
* U.S. reported record daily total above 130,000
Nov 8 - Global coronavirus infections exceeded 50
million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with a second
wave of the virus in the past 30 days accounting for a quarter
of the total.
October was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with
the United States becoming the first country to report more than
100,000 daily cases. A surge in Europe contributed to the rise.
The latest seven-day average shows global daily infections
are rising by more than 540,000.
More than 1.25 million people have died from the respiratory
disease that emerged in China late last year.
The pandemic's recent acceleration has been ferocious. It
took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to
40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.
Europe, with about 12 million cases, is the worst-affected
region, overtaking Latin America. Europe accounts for 24% of
COVID-19 deaths.
The region is logging about 1 million new infections every
three days or so, according to a Reuters analysis. That is 51%
of the global total.
France is recording 54,440 cases a day on the latest
seven-day average, a higher rate than India with a far bigger
population.
The global second wave is testing healthcare systems across
Europe, prompting Germany, France and Britain to order many
citizens back to their homes again.
Denmark, which imposed a new lockdown on its population in
several northern areas, ordered the culling of its 17 million
minks after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals
spread to humans.
The United States, with about 20% of global cases, is facing
its worst surge, recording more than 100,000 daily coronavirus
cases on the latest seven-day average, Reuters data showed. It
reported a record of more than 130,000 cases on Saturday.
The latest U.S. surge coincided with the last month of
election campaigning in which President Donald Trump minimised
the severity of the pandemic and his successful challenger, Joe
Biden, urged a more science-based approach.
Trump's rallies, some open-air and with few masks and little
social distancing, led to 30,000 additional confirmed cases and
likely led to more than 700 deaths, Stanford University
economists estimated in a research paper.
In Asia, India has the world's second-highest caseload but
has seen a steady slowdown since September, despite the start of
the Hindu festival season. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million
cases on Friday and the daily average is 46,200, according to
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Anurag Maan, Shaina Ahluwalia and Kavya B in
Bengaluru
Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Blair)