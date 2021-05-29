REFILE-Hong Kong organisers lose appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil

May 29 (Reuters) - Organisers of an annual vigil to
commemorate the Chinese Communist government's bloody crackdown
on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen
Square in 1989 said on Saturday they had lost an appeal to hold
this year's rally.
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic
Movements of China planned to hold a candlelight vigil in
Victoria Park next Friday.
This marks the second year that Hong Kong police have banned
the vigil, citing coronavirus restrictions.
“We have to apologise to the public. Hong Kong Alliance can
no longer organise the candlelight vigil this year in a lawful
manner. We will stop promoting the vigil, said Richard Tsoi of
the alliance to the press.
“On that day, we won’t, as an organisation and members of
Hong Kong Alliance, appear and join.”
Tsoi said he believed Hong Kong people would still
commemorate the June 4 crackdown on pro-democracy activists in a
peaceful manner.
Hong Kong's Security Bureau issued a statement warning
people not to take part in illegal assemblies or violate the
national security law imposed on the territory by Beijing.
Liauw Ka-kei, senior superintendent of the Hong Kong Island
Region, told a news conference that the police welcomed the
appeal board decision, also urging the public not to participate
in or publicise any unauthorised assembly.
“Police have reasonable grounds to believe that the
activities not only include the risk of infecting COVID-19 by
participants and other people but also pose a serious threat to
the life and health of all citizens, jeopardising public safety,
and affecting the rights of others,” he said.
Liauw said the police would adopt a zero-tolerance approach
and take resolute action against anyone who violated the law.
The security law combined with coronavirus restrictions have
cleared the city's streets of protesters after anti-government
demonstrations plunged the financial hub into turmoil in 2019.
(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by William Mallard)